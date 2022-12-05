Peace in most of Ukraine is joint merit of military and volunteers – Ukraine CinC

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief thanked Ukrainian volunteers helping the military on International Volunteer Day.

“You are always there. We constantly feel your care and support. Volunteers and soldiers are an inseparable, in fact, family bond. Our unity is the strength and indomitability of the Ukrainian nation.

Thank you very much, dear volunteers, for helping the army! The stability of our defense, the liberated cities and villages, the relative, but still, peace in most of the country is a joint merit. And our Victory will also be shared! Happy International Volunteer Day!” Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on Facebook.

