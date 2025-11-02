Participants of the private paramilitary formation “BARS-Crimea” have been sent from Russian-annexed Crimea to fight against units of the Ukrainian army. The formation was created and is overseen by Sergey Aksenov, the Moscow-installed head of the peninsula, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The exact number of Crimeans who have died fighting against Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion is unknown. According to Crimea.Realities, more than 1,500 soldiers from Crimea have been identified as killed in the war based on open sources. The number of Crimean losses may be higher, as most Russian soldiers on the peninsula are buried quietly, without public disclosure.

These fighters are unlikely to return home, "no matter how we pray"

The total number of participants in the newly deployed formation has not been disclosed. However, based on published photos and videos, fighters were transported in nearly twenty buses marked with the Z-symbol.

The specific direction or sector where “BARS-Crimea” will operate has not been clarified. The fighters departed Crimea via the Chonhar checkpoint.

The deployment is funded by Crimean businesses, although it is unclear whether entrepreneurs contribute voluntarily.

In addition to “BARS-Crimea,” Aksenov oversees other formations participating in combat operations. These units include not only volunteers but also Crimean officials and deputies, who, in their free time, train under instructors in military theory and practice.

Aksenov's private army

Since Sergey Aksenov personally supervises the formation and its activities, many observers consider it his private army.

In the event of a critical situation on the front, “BARS-Crimea” units, as already trained and organized formations, could be among the first redeployed to active combat zones, according to the Presidential Administration of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

“This tactic of using territorial defense units as bait may be part of a broader strategy by the occupiers for so-called hidden mobilization, not only in Crimea but also in other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” the agency stated.

According to Aksenov, members of “BARS-Crimea” carry out combat missions jointly with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, private military formations operate outside Russia’s legal framework. Many who have fought in such units face legal recognition problems: they are not recognized as combat veterans and therefore cannot receive benefits or payments due to official Russian military personnel.