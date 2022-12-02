Russian troops launched a rocket attack on energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

Latest news Ukraine

At night on 2 December, Russian troops once again launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Its goal was the destruction of the industrial and energy infrastructure of the regional center. As a result, a fire broke out,” Oblast head Oleksandr Starukh said.

According to available data, there were no victims. The fire was extinguished by rescuers, but the infrastructure was damaged.

Currently, Ukrainians received electricity by schedule. In some regions, blackouts outlast time of electricity supply because of serious damage to infrastructure after Russian massive missile attacks.

