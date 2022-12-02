France helps Ukraine rebuild transport infrastructure

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has said that France delivered bridge components to restore transport infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast.

The bridges will be installed on the most crucial roads to improve the humanitarian situation in the region.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian troops have destroyed 27 bridges and highways.

