Russian attacks damaged a total of 32,000 civilian objects, over 700 critical infrastructure facilities – Internal Affairs Ministry

In the course of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 32,000 civilian objects and over 700 critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russian attacks on the territory of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Internal Affairs First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin.

Yenin said on the national telethon that about 520 settlements are now facing power supply issues due to Russian terrorist attacks. About 32,000 civilian objects, mainly detached houses and apartment blocks, were damaged with only 3% of Russian strikes being launched on military facilities.

Also, Russian troops caused damage to over 700 critical infrastructure facilities, namely transport, energy, and other objects (air bases, bridges, fuel depots, power substations). according to him.

