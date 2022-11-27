Key US lawmakers vow continuing Ukraine support – VOA

Newly empowered US Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised on 27 November that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces, according to Voice of America.
Congressmen Michael McCaul of Texas and Mike Turner of Ohio, likely key officials overseeing new Ukraine aid packages, told ABC’s “This Week” show there would be continued bipartisan Republican and Democratic support for Ukraine as Republicans assume a narrow House majority, even though some opposition from both parties has emerged.
