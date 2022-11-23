Biden instructs to allocate additional 400 mn in military assistance for Ukraine

US President has instructed the Secretary of State to ensure the allocation of an additional $400 million for Ukraine’s defense needs.The corresponding order was published on the White House website.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America … I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority … to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine,” the document reads.