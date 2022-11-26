Ukrainian border guards detained a group of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh sent by Belarusian border guards

Ukrainian border guards detained a group of six illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh on border with Belarus. Belarusian border guards brought them to the border, asked to cross to Ukraine and call back then, migrants said during questioning, Ukraine’s border guards said, releasing a video.

While in Belarus, they contacted law enforcement officials who organized their illegal route and who ordered them to call and report their whereabouts after illegally crossing the state border. This is also confirmed by messages in messengers on the phones of foreigners. According to the travelers, before that they unsuccessfully tried to get to Poland, also with the help of Belarusian law enforcement officers.

