UK Defense Minister urging Ukraine to continue attacks on Russian forces through the winter

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (L), defense ministers Oleksii Reznikov of Ukraine (C) and Morten Bødskov of Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 August 2022. Source.

After a string of Russian defeats in the war, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on the Russian forces through the winter months, Wallace told The Daily Beast.

“Given the advantage, the Ukrainians have in equipment training and quality of their personnel against the demoralized, poorly trained, poorly equipped Russians, it would be in Ukraine’s interest to maintain momentum through the winter,” Wallace said. “They have 300,000 pieces of arctic warfare kit, from the international community”—a crucial requirement for any winter offensive.

Nearly 9000 Ukrainian servicemen have been issued more than 40 items of standard and winter kit from the British Army to be prepared for the harsh winter ahead, the Ministry of Defence of the UK informs https://t.co/ZcuQCQIGEx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 2, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ben Wallace, UK, ZSU