The Ukrainian infantryman of the 60th Mechanized Brigade with a call sing Vas Vas says he joined the Ukrainian Army to protect his family and “meet the enemy closer to Moscow.”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense published an interview with the Ukrainian defender who has been fighting off the Russian army since day one of the full-scale invasion.

The 60-year-old soldier tells about his life during the war, shares what keeps him going, and urges Ukrainian allies to deliver more tanks so that Ukraine can liberate all of its territories faster.

“Even those who used to believe that Russians are our friends have joined the Ukrainian Army and share the trenches with guys like me now,” he says. “But we need more weaponry for offensive operations. We need more tanks.”

