Russian soldiers continue to loot Kherson Oblast

The trucks of Russian troops carrying stolen Ukrainian goods have been repeatedly seen across the Kherson Oblast. The large-scale looting caught the eye of Russian authorities, and they imposed limits on illegal transporting, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevskyi, said.

According to him, occupation leadership banned driving from the region without a special pass.

