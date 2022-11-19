Today, the first Ukrainian train arrived in recently liberated Kherson under standing ovations. It departed from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson a week ago on November 11.

The train named “train to victory” was painted by Ukrainian artists who symbolically showed different Ukrainian cities. The train carried an empty carriage in front of it, presumably as a protection against mines that could be missed by sappers. Photos by Suspilne/Ukrzaliznytsia:

Khersoners welcoming the first train after the city's liberation 📷https://t.co/iZhd74JAup pic.twitter.com/2bi5BNKr3A — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 19, 2022

And this is the first post-de-occupation train's arrival in Kherson 📹Suspilne Kherson pic.twitter.com/ilc6hAJEfc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 19, 2022