Russians shot seven civilians, blew up their house in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating a war crime committed by Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, just liberated in Ukraine’s offensive, in which seven civilians were shot and the house with their corpses was blown up, the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast reported.
Preliminary data indicates that the people in the house were employed by a company to guard irrigation units near the village. There was also a girl under 18 there.
Their bodies were buried near the scene, and the girl’s parents buried her in the local cemetery, the prosecutor’s office said.
Ukrainian troops entered the South-Ukrainian regional capital of Kherson on 11 November after Russia retreated from the west bank of Kherson Oblast in a major victory for Ukraine. Prosecutors are investigating war crimes committed by the Russians in the region.
