Ukrainian troops enter Kherson – media, Ukrainian intel

Ukrainian soldier snapping a selfie in central Kherson in the crowd of welcoming locals. Photo: screenshot from a video. 

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

Videos circulating on social media confirm that the Ukrainian troops are entering the city of Kherson, which was the only Ukrainian regional capital occupied by Russia during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

People in Kherson go out with Ukrainian flags to meet Ukrainian army

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army’s Main Directorate of Intelligence confirmed in its address to the Russian soldiers left behind on the western bank of the Dnipro that the Ukrainian military is entering Kherson:

“Kherson returns under the control of Ukraine, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city. The retreat routes of the Russian invaders are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped,” HUR wrote.

Khersoners welcomed the first Ukrainian soldiers to reach the city’s central square:

Meanwhile, the DeepState interactive map based on the confirmed OSINT data put out an update showing most of the western-bank part of Kherson Oblast under Ukrainian control:

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags