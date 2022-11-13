Luxembourg supplies Ukraine with equipment to investigate Russian war crimes

“In order to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry of Luxembourg delivered 30 state of the art 3D scanners from the Artec 3D Scanners company to the Ukrainian authorities,” Deputy Prime Minister of Luxembourg François Bausch announced on November 13.
Nataliia Nestor, deputy director of the forensic science institute in Kyiv, said that the scanners would allow Ukrainian law enforcement officers and forensic specialists to collect evidence of the crimes without directly touching objects in liberated territories, RTL Today reported.
Tags: Luxembourg, Russia, Russian war crimes, Ukraine