Explosions reported at Russian-occupied Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, in airfield area – media

Explosions reported at Russian occupied Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, in airfield area – media

 

Latest news Ukraine

At 23:07 on 13 November, the local Kherson Telegram channel @hueviyherson reported explosions in the area of Russian-occupied Chaplynka lying about 50 kilometers south of the newly liberated western-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

The report goes as follows:

“Massive explosions reported in Chaplynka district
UPD We continue to receive reports on powerful explosions in Chaplynka. Most likely, Ukraine’s Armed Forces prevent the orcs (i.e. Russians, – Ed.) from building fortifications. Don’t approach the windows. Good night everyone.
UPD2 We’ve been reported that the explosions are near the airfield.”

Chaplynka and its area are now in the range of Ukrainian GMLS systems. It isn’t yet known whether the reported explosions were the result of a Ukrainian attack and which facilities could have been targeted.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags