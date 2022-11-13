Explosions reported at Russian-occupied Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, in airfield area – media

At 23:07 on 13 November, the local Kherson Telegram channel @hueviyherson reported explosions in the area of Russian-occupied Chaplynka lying about 50 kilometers south of the newly liberated western-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

The report goes as follows:

“Massive explosions reported in Chaplynka district

UPD We continue to receive reports on powerful explosions in Chaplynka. Most likely, Ukraine’s Armed Forces prevent the orcs (i.e. Russians, – Ed.) from building fortifications. Don’t approach the windows. Good night everyone.

UPD2 We’ve been reported that the explosions are near the airfield.”

Chaplynka and its area are now in the range of Ukrainian GMLS systems. It isn’t yet known whether the reported explosions were the result of a Ukrainian attack and which facilities could have been targeted.