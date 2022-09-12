Russians left arsenals of ammunition fleeing Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Security Service showed the arsenals of weapons that Russia’s forces had left in Izium fleeing Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast

“Our defenders advise starting this morning with Izuim. The Russian occupiers, under the pressure of the Ukrainian soldiers, flee in such a way that they leave behind entire arsenals of ammunition. We know what to do with them and will definitely use them for their intended purpose – against the enemy. Stay tuned for new news – we’re moving on,” Ukraine’s Security Service wrote on Facebook.