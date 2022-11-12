Ukraine thanks Poland for equipment that enabled return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson

Broadcasting of Ukrainian television resumed in Kherson on November 11: on channel 31 in T2 digital format, residents of the liberated city and nearby settlements now have access to one of the Ukrainian channels broadcasting the joint news telethon, Interfax Ukraine reported.

“It was possible to accomplish this thanks to new powerful transmitters, which were provided to the Broadcasting, Radio Communications and Television Concern by Polish colleagues – the Emitel SA Company. A few days before the liberation of the right bank of Kherson region, the Concern’s specialists installed a 4 kW transmitter in Mykolaiv region near the existing line of demarcation,” the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said on its website.

 

