Russian occupiers left weapons, equipment after retreat 

Ukraine’s Armed Forces discovered Russian tanks, artillery and other equipment in the liberated territories of the south, which the occupiers failed to cross the Dnipro during their retreat, the head of the press center of Operational Command “South” Nataliia Humeniuk on the broadcast of the “FREEDOM” marathon on Nov. 11.

“The equipment is (abandoned by the occupiers – Ed.) dispersed. They tried to evacuate the main mass and moved it even through those alternative crossings that are not provided for this. Our units recorded abandoned artillery installations, and tanks, and armored vehicles. According we collect what is available in the fields, what is suitable – we will definitely return it like shells in the opposite direction,” Humeniuk said.

There are many mined areas and “traps” left by the Russians, including stretch marks. Therefore, it is still dangerous for civilians to return to the de-occupied territories.