Ukrainian cafes turn into electric hubs, save their business

Cafes and restaurants have become a lifeline for people working remotely. When there is no electricity or Internet at home, people migrate en masse with laptops to the nearest cafes. Because of this, on weekdays, restaurants look more like mini-workshops than places to relax, Evropeiska Pravda reported.

This approach is mutually beneficial: people have the opportunity to work, and cafes get new regular customers, increase profits and save jobs.

Enhanced electrification has become a new trend in the restaurant business. Those who turn their cafes into electric hubs will benefit from this.

