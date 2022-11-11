Russian troops destroyed a five-storey residential building in south-Ukrainian Mykolayiv with a missile strike, killing at least three people

That was reported by Oblast head Vitaliy Kim and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Mykolaiv. The terrorist state’s cynical response to our successes at the front, – Zelenskyy wrote. – A strike at a five-storey residential building. Destroyed from the 5th to the 1st floor. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.“

At least three people were killed, but the rescue operation is ongoing, the city mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said.

Also, Russian air attack damaged “infrastructure object” in Vinnytsia Oblast at night, Oblast head Serhiy Borzov said, without casualties.