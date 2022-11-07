Security Service of Ukraine detains Russian militant in Odesa Oblast

The Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian separatist who had served for the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, the Moscow-backed illegal entity in Ukraine.
During a multi-stage special operation, the SBU arrested the ex-militant in Odesa Oblast, where he was hiding from justice.
The terrorist was engaged in the logistics of the Prizrak brigade, which was part of Russia’s 2nd occupation corps in occupied Luhansk Oblast. He also took part in a Russian disinformation campaign and urged local residents to support separatist formations in eastern Ukraine.