Russian-born Ukrainian citizen accused of spying in Vinnytsia Oblast

The suspect allegedly gathered information about Ukrainian military units’ locations, training facilities, and equipment movements, transmitting coordinates and details through Telegram to Russian handlers.
07/01/2025
Suspected Russian collaborator. Photo: Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
The Vinnytsia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on 6 January that a 40-year-old resident of Tulchyn has been charged with wartime treason. The suspect, a Ukrainian citizen born in Russia, is accused of collaborating with Russian security services.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russia’s espionage and sabotage activities are on the rise in Ukraine, with Ukraine’s Security Service SBU regularly reporting arrests of suspected spies and saboteurs.

According to prosecutors, in 2024, the suspected man willingly agreed to collect and transmit information about Ukrainian defense forces and fortification structures in Vinnytsia Oblast to Russian intelligence services.

The Prosecutor’s Office states the suspect gathered information through personal surveillance, internet research, and direct communication with third parties, transmitting the collected data to a Russian FSB representative via Telegram messages.

Investigators have reportedly established that the accused shared geographic coordinates of permanent deployment locations, living quarters, and training facilities of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in several Vinnytsia Oblast cities. The suspect also reportedly provided information about military equipment movements along highways heading east.

Vinnytsia Oblast shares a border with Moldova, a significant portion of which is adjacent to the Russian-controlled Moldovan region of Transnistria. According to the prosecution, the suspect personally visited a border village to document fortification structures and transmitted their exact coordinates to his handler.

The suspect is currently in custody. The crime carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment with property confiscation.

