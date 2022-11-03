Switzerland provides CHF 100 million in aid for “urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure”

That is according to the Federal Council action plan that was adopted to “mitigate the impact of the coming winter on the people of Ukraine.”

Switzerland is providing CHF 100 million in aid, in particular for projects financing the urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, according to the plan

The winter aid action plan was adopted by the Federal Council at its meeting on 2 November, following the conversation netween the President of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 20 October 2022.

Switzerland is also helping Ukrainian energy companies purchase energy sources and spare parts, contributing to the repair of rail fastening systems, the press release says.

