Ukraine forces destroyed more than 40 Iranian strike drones during a week – Zelenskyy

During the week – from Saturday to Saturday – more than 40 Iranian strike drones, a significant number of Russian missiles, six attack helicopters of the occupiers, several of their planes were shot down, President Zelenskyy said in his evening address on October 29.
“Such a result means hundreds of Ukrainian lives saved, dozens of critical infrastructure objects saved. And as proposed by the military command, today I want to especially note the Odesa and Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigades of the Air Force,” Zelenskyy stressed.
He also called on Ukrainians to be conscious of electricity consumption.
Tags: Shahed-136, UAV