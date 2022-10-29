Wagner Deputy Chief of Staff killed in Ukraine – military unit

Ukrainian soldiers from the Khort Special Forces have eliminated the Deputy Chief of Staff of the “Wagner” PMC, the unit posted on Facebook.This happened in early September, during Ukraine’s first offensive in the Kherson direction, commander Pavlo Pataretskyi shared.

The whole Wagner unit was destroyed in close combat.”We knew that there were serious people there, because of the good weapons. In addition, they were all officers, all under the cover of the military police,” he told.

Specialists from the unit had spent a month hacking the mobile phones of the Wagner fighters. The uncovered photos and correspondence proved that the members of the group were of high ranking, although already then, Mr. Pataretskyi was told about this from intercepted conversations.

Khort shared a photo of the unnamed Chief of Staff’s trophy AK-12 rifle, adopted by the Russian army in 2018.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: PMC Wagner