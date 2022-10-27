USAID handed over 100 generators to 22 Ukrainian communities to ensure operation of hospitals, schools, govt agencies

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over 100 generators to 22 Ukrainian communities, USAID reports on Twitter.

They will ensure the operation of hospitals, schools, and government agencies if the infrastructure is damaged by attacks by Russian troops.

The Agency added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, USAID has handed over 700 generators to Ukrainians.

