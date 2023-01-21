French entrepreneurs handed over 181 generators to Kharkiv

The French delegation came to Kharkiv with a humanitarian mission, as part of which it handed over to the city 181 generators purchased by French private entrepreneurs, Kharkiv city council reports.
On 20 January, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov met with Chargé d’affaires of the French Embassy in Ukraine Benjamin Rorig to thank the French people for their support throughout the war.
Some of the generators purchased by the French will soon be handed over to the Kharkiv utility companies, which are carrying out emergency restoration work.
Tags: France, power generators