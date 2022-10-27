Head of Zelenskyy’s office called for more help from Israel

Head of Zelenskyy’s called for more help from Israel in an interview for the Jewish Chronicle: “A lot of people with Jewish nationality are now in the front line. Some of them have been killed ‑‑ shot or bombed by the Russians. These people are fighting for their country,” Yermak said. “Russia has become the equivalent of Hezbollah,” he said. “The Israeli people must understand what we Ukrainians feel, as Israelis have also had to defend themselves.”
He rejected the argument that military support for Ukraine would make the situation for Israel more difficult through increased Russian support for regimes like Syria and terrorist groups. “The Russians are aligning with Israel’s enemy Iran and every day Iranian drones are striking at our people,” he said.
