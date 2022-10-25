Putin’s war in Ukraine destabilized energy markets around world – new British PM

New British PM Rishi Sunak said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains around the world, Reuters reported.

“Our country faced a deep economic crisis. The effects of COVID are still lingering. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains around the world,” said Sunak in his first speech as prime minister.

On October 25, Rishi Sunak officially became the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 45 days as British Prime Minister.

 

