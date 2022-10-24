German, EU leaders call for Ukraine Marshall Plan

10.12.2021, Belgien, Brüssel: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) wird von Ursula von der Leyen, Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission, begrüßt. Zwei Tage nach der Amtsübernahme besucht Scholz den französischen Präsidenten in Paris sowie das Spitzenpersonal von EU und Nato in Brüssel. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++
Rebuilding Ukraine is a “generational task that must begin now,” said Germany’s Olaf Scholz and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen. “Even if one should always be careful with historical comparisons, the issue here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century,” Scholz and von der Leyen wrote in an essay published in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Monday edition.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
Article by: Alya Shandra On 10 October, Ukraine saw unprecedented Russian missile strikes. 84 missiles were launched throughout the country; they killed at least 19 civilians and were reported to hit civilian targets. Particularly, they...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]