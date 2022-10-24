German, EU leaders call for Ukraine Marshall Plan

Rebuilding Ukraine is a “generational task that must begin now,” said Germany’s Olaf Scholz and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen. “Even if one should always be careful with historical comparisons, the issue here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century,” Scholz and von der Leyen wrote in an essay published in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Monday edition.

