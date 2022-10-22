Ukraine banned 12 pro-Russian parties – SBU

On Oct 22, the activity of 12 pro-Russian parties was banned in Ukraine on the initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine for demonstrative support and popularization of Russia’s aggressive anti-Ukrainian policy.

The decision to ban the functioning of the “Socialist Party of Ukraine” was made on the basis of the President’s decree and the decision of the National Security Council. They are based on evidence of the party’s destructive activities, collected within the scope of the SBU’s response to threats to national security.

Previously were banned the following pro-Russian political parties, including: “Opposition Bloc”, “Socialists”, “Justice and Development” party, “Nashi”, “State”, “Bloc of Volodymyr Saldo”, “Left Opposition” , “Shariy Party”, “Union of Left Forces”, “Opposition Platform – For Life” and “Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine”.

These political forces took a direct part in:

▪️ the establishment of an occupation regime in the territories of Ukraine captured by the Russian Federation;
▪️ ​organization and holding of fake “referendums” in these territories.

 

