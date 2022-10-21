First German-Ukrainian school classes opened in Berlin

The first German-Ukrainian school classes were opened in Berlin. Berlin Senator for Education, Youth and Family Astrid-Sabine Busse opened classes together with Envoy of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany Maksym Yemelianov on October 19. The classes opened in two Berlin schools, Ukraine’s embassy informed.

This will be a unique pilot project for Germany, within the framework of which students study in German and Ukrainian languages and receive certificates of complete secondary education in both countries. The full-fledged project will begin in the next academic year. During the current preparatory stage, testing and planning of Ukrainian educational content, which will be necessary for preparation for Ukrainian exams, will continue.

Overall, 180,000 Ukrainian kids are currently studying in German schools after they were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine due to Russian invasion.