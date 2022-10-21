First German-Ukrainian school classes opened in Berlin

First German Ukrainian school classes opened in Berlin

 

Latest news Ukraine

The first German-Ukrainian school classes were opened in Berlin. Berlin Senator for Education, Youth and Family Astrid-Sabine Busse opened classes together with Envoy of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany Maksym Yemelianov on October 19. The classes opened in two Berlin schools, Ukraine’s embassy informed.

This will be a unique pilot project for Germany, within the framework of which students study in German and Ukrainian languages and receive certificates of complete secondary education in both countries. The full-fledged project will begin in the next academic year. During the current preparatory stage, testing and planning of Ukrainian educational content, which will be necessary for preparation for Ukrainian exams, will continue.

Overall, 180,000 Ukrainian kids are currently studying in German schools after they were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine due to Russian invasion.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags