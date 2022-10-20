German IRIS-T anti-air defense system defends Kyiv: PHOTOS

Remainders of an IRIS-T SLM air-defense missile were spotted in a residential area in Kyiv yesterday amid a massive Russian missile attack throughout Ukraine on 19 October.

The photos were initially shared by a local Kyiv Telegram channel which, however, blurred them out later. But other Telegram users picked them up and noted that they are most likely remainders of an accelerator of an IRIS-T medium-range guided missile.

Ukraine destroyed four of six missiles and ten drones launched by Russia on 19 October. No objects in Kyiv were reported to be hit.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat noted the previous day that IRIS-T was already integrated into Ukraine’s air defense system and demonstrated its first results, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported. Ukraine has received the first complex on 11 October.

The IRIS-T SLM complex is the most modern German-produced air defense system. Even the German armed forces do not have it yet. The system is designed to destroy cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as aircraft, helicopters and UAVs.

The complex was developed by the German defense company Diehl Defence. Ukraine should have two IRIS-T complexes by the end of the year, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen told European Pravda.

There are medium and small range versions of the IRIS-T complex. IRIS-T SLM allows hitting air targets at a distance of up to 40 km, and in the “shorter” version, SLS, up to 25.