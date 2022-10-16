Russian occupiers evacuate property of banks, state institutions from Kherson – General Staff

Latest news Ukraine

Russian invaders have intensified filtration measures and started the process of evacuation of state institutions from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to the occupied Crimea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Employees and property of banks and pension fund are being taken from Kherson to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Also, according to the General Staff, the level of moral and psychological state of the population in the border areas of the Russian Federation has significantly decreased. It is caused by the lack of medical care for civilians as most of medical workers have been mobilized as the flow of wounded has increased. In particular, civilians are refused a medical care in Belgorod region.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
