Ukrainian commanders are targeting supply convoys with increasing frequency, striking logistical nodes up to 300km behind the front lines.
Maria Tril
29/03/2025
General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Screenshot from a CNN interview aired on 5 September 2024.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on 29 March that Russian army losses in automotive and special equipment have reached almost 10 thousand units since the beginning of 2025.

According to Syrskyi, every day the Defense Forces neutralize over a thousand Russian troops and destroy hundreds of units of enemy equipment.

Since the beginning of the year alone, the total losses of Russian troops in automotive and special equipment have reached 9,838 units.

“We are destroying enemy logistics with precise strikes. I thank our defenders for their professionalism, courage, and effectiveness,” Syrskyi wrote.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized another 1,740 Russian occupiying soldiers. The total Russian losses during the full-scale war have reached 912,490 soldiers.

In one day, Ukrainian military neutralized another 23 tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 3 air defense systems, 164 UAVs, and 118 units of automotive equipment of the Russian military.

