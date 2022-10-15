Two more bodies of men tortured by Russian military found in Kharkiv Oblast

On October 13, prosecutors found the corpses of two men with signs of violent death in Kozacha Lopan village, Prosecutor’s Office informed.

The bodies of the two victims were found in one grave at the cemetery. According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the men were detained by the Russian military during the occupation of the settlement. Traces of torture were recorded on their bodies: fractures of the bones of the skull, jaw and ribs. Currently, the corpses have been sent for forensic examinations.