Russo Ukrainian War. Day 233: PACE declares “the current Russian regime as a terrorist one”

Russian forces continued to launch strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure. In the last three days, pro-Russian forces have made tactical advances towards the center of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian forces made gains northwest of Svatove. Russian forces are continuing defensive operations in anticipation of potential Ukrainian attacks towards Kreminna. Russian troops are attempting to recapture positions in northern and northwestern Kherson Oblast. Damage to the Kerch Strait Bridge continues to impede the movement of Russian supplies and personnel to southern Ukraine. Russian occupation officials called for the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson Oblast. PACE adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a terrorist state. 20 Ukrainian POWs returned home.
Daily overview — Summary report, October 14
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 14/10/22.
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, October 14, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below
Military Updates
After Putin's speech on 21 September 2022, some in the West, such as Elon Musk, called to yield to Russia due to nuclear war fears. What would really happen if Russia nukes Ukraine?
The main purpose of Russia's missile strikes is to give Russians back home "something to celebrate" and to divert attention from their failures on the battleground; the Crimean bridge served only as an excuse
Regional Updates
Russia attacked Kyiv oblast, Mykolaiv, Nikopol on Oct 13 – Ukraine’s General Staff
The Russian occupiers carried out 1 missile & 15 air strikes, and 22 attacks from MLRS.
In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military shelled Kharkiv and the Oblast. Infrastructure objects damaged.
Russia struck Kharkiv on the evening of October 13 – Kharkiv Mayor
There is damage to critical infrastructure and blackouts. No casualties.
Russian shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, this morning- Emergency Service
Russian shelled Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, this morning- Emergency Service

Due to the shelling, a fire broke out in a local shop, no one was injured according to preliminary data, DSNS says.
In Dnipro Oblast, five shillings and one wounded reported. More than 30 multi-story and private houses, gas pipelines, and power lines damaged. More than 2,000 families left without electricity.
In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian military shelled the city of Zaporizhzhia again. The infrastructure object damaged. In Orekhov, the Russian military destroyed residential buildings. 9 injured. 3 civilians injured in nearby Stepnohirsk.
In Mykolaiv Oblast, a Russian rocket hit a residential building. 2 killed.
Last night, Mykolaiv was again hit by 🇷🇺 missiles. An 11yo boy was trapped under rubble
The mission lasted 6 hours. All TV channels showed rescuers finally getting boy out& hugging his dad, who cried from happiness
The child was taken to hospital, where he died few hours later pic.twitter.com/Oq5ZQZGBB3
Residential house destroyed by Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv last night
Residential house destroyed by Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv last night

Oblast Head says Russia used S-300 missiles to attack the sleeping city. 11yo boy rescued from destroyed building, 7 more people are being searched under the rubble.
In Lviv Oblast,
Russian occupiers hit with missiles military facility in Lviv oblast again on Oct 13 – Lviv Obl. Military Administration Head
Over western Chernivtsi & Ternopil oblasts, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down missiles.https://t.co/NfNACt9fQU
📷Illustrative, by AP pic.twitter.com/8ADS7vU7sG
In Russia, explosions in Belgorod reported.
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- In the last three days, pro-Russian forces have made tactical advances towards the centre of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Elements of 2nd Army Corps, the pro-Russia militia of the Luhansk region, likely advanced into the villages of Opytine and Ivangrad to the south of the town.
- There have been few, if any, other settlements seized by regular Russian or separatist forces since early July. However, forces led by the private military company Wagner Group have achieved some localised gains in the Donbas: Wagner likely remains heavily involved in the Bakhmut fighting.
- Russia likely views seizing Bakhmut as a preliminary to advancing on the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk urban area which is the most significant population centre of Donetsk Oblast held by Ukraine. Russia continues to prosecute offensive operations in central Donbas and is, very slowly, making progress. However, its overall operational design is undermined by the Ukrainian pressure against its northern and southern flanks, and by severe shortages of munitions and manpower.
Losses of the Russian army
As of 13 October, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:
Humanitarian
34yo US Army veteran Dane Partridge died in hospital in 🇺🇦. He was critically wounded on Oct 3 in Luhansk Obl when Russian forces attacked his unit.
“His call sign was ‘Bird’. So when you see a bird, think of my son,” his mother said.
📷Partridge familyhttps://t.co/8NcyojESjF pic.twitter.com/bkpArSlPU4
14 Ukrainian soldiers, four troopers, a National Guardsman, and a Navy soldier returned home.14 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, four troopers, one National Guard, and one Navy soldier were released from Russian captivity, according to the head of the OP Andriy Yermak. Among the released are PoWs held by the Russian military in Olenivka, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
Ukraine returned 20 more defenders from Russian captivity – President's Office Head
14 servicemen, 4 fighters of the Territorial Defense, 1 National Guard, and 1 Navy serviceman are among the just-released.
Glory to Heroes!
📷President's Office Head TGhttps://t.co/uIhddN9JNl pic.twitter.com/u3FWoD3Jq3
Zelenskyy rebukes @ICRC for insufficient efforts to get access to Ukrainian prisoners
Zelenskyy rebukes @ICRC for insufficient efforts to get access to Ukrainian prisoners

Addressing the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly, Ukrainian President said that ICRC not making enough efforts to get access to Russian-held Ukrainian POWs.
Environmental
On Oct. 13,🇺🇦MFA urged Western partners to prevent Russia’s energy terrorism
On Oct. 13,🇺🇦MFA urged Western partners to prevent Russia's energy terrorism

"Putin's goal is to destroy supply routes and give an ultimatum: launch Nord Stream 2 because you have no other choice," MFA stated.
Legal
#Russia criminals serving huge sentences 'pardoned' and freed for fighting against #Ukraine #Wagner_unit #Prigozhin #StandWithUkraine #RussiaWarCrimes #StopRussia
Ukrainian court sentenced militant of "DNR" terrorist organization to 13 years of imprisonment – Security Service of Ukraine
Also, he was a personal bodyguard of the terrorist "Givi", who headed the illegal unit "Somali battalion".https://t.co/mKsN301HkG
📷UP pic.twitter.com/u24tL5Cr0F
Support
Portugal sends six of its Russian-built Ka-32A11VS firefighting helicopters to Ukraine, one needs repairs
Portugal sends six of its Russian-built Ka-32A11VS firefighting helicopters to Ukraine, one needs repairs

Portugal Defense Minister Helena Carreiras said her country can no longer operate or repair them due to sanctions imposed on Russia.
NATO will soon provide Ukraine with drone jammers – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
To further enhance Ukrainian defenses and help Ukraine to shoot down Russian and Iranian drones, NATO will provide drone jammers to Ukraine.https://t.co/mlPYwyNd3E
📷NATO FB pic.twitter.com/pEFwQu9oyU
New Developments
14 NATO states join forces on joint purchases of missile defense and air defense for protecting the European aerial space. The project, presented by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is aimed at facilitating the purchase of Iris-T and Patriot systems that will allow to defend the Alliance against all air and missile threats. The German initiative was joined by: Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Romania.
PACE adopts resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime – Ukrainian MP
Russia has sent UN list of demands – Reuters
In case the UN doesn't fulfill them, Russia threatens to withdraw from the Black Sea grains deal.https://t.co/AmaV3iCTyY
📷by Bulent Kilic / AFP pic.twitter.com/BPz7CJ5Exc
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of 13 October, 2022:
Public reports of the first deaths of ill-prepared mobilized Russian troops in Ukraine have sparked renewed criticism of the Russian military command. Russian media reported that five mobilized men from Chelyabinsk have already died in combat in Ukraine just three weeks after President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of partial mobilization on September 21.[1] The report led many pro-war milbloggers to claim that the number of dead and wounded among mobilized servicemen is likely higher than this due to lack of promised training, equipment, unit cohesion, and commanders, as well as repeated instances of wrongful mobilization.
Russian milbloggers claimed that Commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District (SMD), Mikhail Zusko, ordered the immediate deployment without any pre-combat training of newly mobilized servicemen of the 15th Regiment of the 27th Motor Rifle Brigade from Moscow City and Moscow Oblast to the collapsing frontline around Svatove around October 2nd and 3rd.[2] Ukrainian outlets had previously reported that the Kremlin has arrested Zusko due to combat losses, and it is unclear why an SMD commander would issue orders pertaining to a unit within the Western Military District (WMD).[3] Milbloggers noted that relatives found half of the 15th Regiment personnel wounded in a Belgorod Oblast hospital after the unit got caught in heavy artillery fire when attempting to reach the Svatove frontline. Milbloggers noted that the regiment had no orders, military command supervision, signal, or supplies, and that the other half of its personnel is still at the Svatove frontline. Another milblogger noted witnessing the coffins of mobilized men arrive in Chelaybinsk, Moscow, and Yekaterenburg, and claimed that many mobilized men are surrendering to Ukrainian forces.[4] One Russian milblogger complained on October 13 that newly mobilized men are being deployed in a haphazard way that will lead to 10,000 deaths and 40,000 injuries among them by February 2023.[5]
Russian mobilization structures are continuing to face bureaucratic challenges, which may further undermine the combat effectiveness of mobilized personnel. Milbloggers claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) did not set proper conditions to integrate and monitor the deployment of mobilized men at the frontlines.[6] Russian military units reportedly disperse mobilized men among different units without keeping proper records of their deployed locations on the frontlines, causing families to complain to military leadership. Russian military officials are also continuing to assign men with previous military experience to units that do not match their expertise. One milblogger even warned that Russian MoD’s inability to properly update families of the whereabouts of their relatives will lead mothers and wives to form human rights groups that “will break Russia from within.”[7]
ISW cannot independently verify milblogger claims, but the community has been proactive in highlighting the Kremlin’s mobilization since the day of its declaration in hopes of improving the prospects of the Russian war in Ukraine.[8] ISW has also previously reported on a video of mobilized men from Moscow Oblast in Svatove who complained about their lack of equipment and deployment to the frontlines without proper training, which corroborates some milblogger reports.[9] The persistence of such complaints supports ISW’s assessment that the mobilization campaign will not produce enough combat-ready Russian personnel to affect the course of the war in the short term. The Kremlin’s rapid deployment of mobilized servicemen to the Kreminna-Svatove line may also indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to throw away the lives of mobilized men in a desperate effort to preserve a collapsing frontline.
The Kremlin continues to struggle to message itself out of the reality of mobilization and military failures. The Kremlin continued its general pattern of temporarily appeasing the nationalist communities by conducting retaliatory missile strikes on Ukraine in an effort to deflect from persistent mobilization problems. Renewed milblogger critiques about mobilization again show how ephemeral the Kremlin’s successes are at deflecting attention from them. The nationalist community resumed its calls on the Kremlin to replace senior officials and commanders and declare war, which some had anticipated would be the Kremlin’s response to the Kerch Strait Bridge explosions, broken mobilization process, and loss of most of Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman.[10] The Kremlin remains trapped in a cycle of appeasing its pro-war constituencies but retaining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision of a limited war in Ukraine that is incompatible with their demands and expectations.
Russian forces continued to launch strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 13. Ukraine’s Western Air Command noted that Russian forces launched Kalibr cruise missiles at infrastructure in western Ukraine, four of which Ukrainian troops destroyed.[11] The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops launched missile strikes on critical infrastructure and civilian objects in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv Oblasts throughout the day on October 13.[12] Ukrainian military sources also reported that Russian troops continued drone attacks all over Ukraine, and that Ukrainian troops shot down four drones over Vinnytsia and Cherkassy on October 12.[13] Social media footage additionally shows explosions in Rivne, Ternopil, Lviv, Chernivitsi Oblasts following the activation of Ukrainian air defense systems.[14]
Russian forces are likely continuing to use Iranian Shahed-136 drones to support massive strike campaigns against critical Ukrainian infrastructure due to their low efficacy in active combat situations. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command Spokesperson, Nataliya Humenyuk, claimed on October 13 that Russian forces are employing Shahed-136s primarily to strike buildings and infrastructure because the drones have limited efficacy against troop concentrations.[15] Humenyuk cited various sources who stated that Russia has received between 300 to several thousand Shahed-136s and is using them in areas as far away as 1,000km from the launch point, which is why Shahed-136 use has been densely concentrated around southern Ukraine.[16] Russian forces are also increasingly trying to launch the drones from the northern border area. Humenyuk’s statement, and the pattern of recent Shahed-136 strikes against infrastructure in Ukrainian rear areas, supports ISW’s previous assessment that Shahed-136s will not generate asymmetric effects for Russian forces because they are not being used to strike areas of critical military significance in a way that directly influences the frontline.[17]
Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is likely continuing efforts to distinguish himself and Wagner Group forces from more conventional Russian and proxy troops. Prigozhin emphasized in a comment to Russian outlet RIA FAN that Wagner Group forces singlehandedly took control of Ivanhrad, a settlement just south of Bakhmut, on October 13.[18] However, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Territorial Defense Force claimed that Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) and DNR joint forces took control of Ivanhrad and the nearby settlement of Opytne, apparently contradicting Prigozhin’s statement that “not a single person from other units, except for employees of the Wagner Private Military Company” was in Ivanhrad at the time of its capture.[19] Prigozhin additionally rebutted the claim that Russian forces have taken Opytne and stated that fierce fighting is ongoing on its outskirts.[20] The disconnect between Prigozhin’s and the DNR Territorial Defense’s claims, as well as Prigozhin’s apparent desire to have Wagner Group fighters receive sole credit for the capture of Ivanhrad, is consistent with ISW’s previous observations that Prigozhin is jockeying for more prominence against the backdrop of his recent harsh critiques of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) establishment.[21]
Increasingly degraded morale, discipline, and combat capabilities among Russian troops in combat zones in Ukraine may be leading to temporary suspensions in offensive operations in limited areas. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that, particularly in Donetsk Oblast, certain Russian units are receiving orders from commanders to temporarily halt offensive operations due to extremely low morale, psychological conditions, high rates of desertion, and non-execution of combat orders.[22] The General Staff statement is likely a reflection of the fact that Russian detachments are becoming increasingly degraded as they impale themselves on relatively small and insignificant settlements throughout Donetsk Oblast, especially around Bakhmut and the Donetsk City area. As these units become more degraded, they are likely reconstituted ad hoc with disparate combat elements, which leads to further demoralization and incoherence in the conduct of offensive operations. However, the apparent suspension of offensive operations in areas of Donetsk Oblast, nearly the only areas in Ukraine where Russian troops are engaged in offensive operations, will further complicate Russian efforts to take additional territory and likely further contribute to poor morale and overall attrition of combat capabilities.
Key Takeaways
- Public reports of the first deaths of ill-prepared mobilized Russian troops in Ukraine have sparked renewed criticism of the Russian military command.
- Russian forces continued to launch strikes on critical Ukrainian infrastructure on October 13.
- Increasingly degraded morale, discipline, and combat capabilities among Russian troops in combat zones in Ukraine may be leading to temporary suspensions in offensive operations in limited areas.
- Ukrainian forces made gains northwest of Svatove.
- Russian forces are continuing defensive operations in anticipation of potential Ukrainian attacks towards Kreminna.
- Ukrainian and Russian sources stated that Russian troops are attempting to recapture positions in northern and northwestern Kherson Oblast.
- Damage to the Kerch Strait Bridge continues to impede the movement of Russian supplies and personnel to southern Ukraine.
- Russian forces continued ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast and claimed to make marginal advances south of Bakhmut.
- Russian incompetence continues to take its toll on mobilized personnel before they ever reach the front lines, likely exacerbating already-low morale.
- Russian officials are likely increasingly limiting freedom of movement in Russia to preserve additional mobilizable populations and prevent them from fleeing the country.
- Russian occupation officials called for the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson Oblast.
