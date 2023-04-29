Russo Ukrainian War. Day 430: Russian missile destroys residential high rise in Uman, kills 23

The 🇷🇺MoD published this photo on its official Telegram account with the following words: "RIGHT ON TARGET." 📷 https://t.co/vcGkBcWrYS pic.twitter.com/vj6JitHD0G

The demolition of rubble in Uman, at the site hit by the 🇷🇺 missile, continued all day. At the moment, it is known about 23 dead, among them four children. A 🇷🇺 missile on Uman, a city that is absolutely peaceful, known to the whole world for hosting tens of thousands of Hasidic… pic.twitter.com/8EHgB2sxr0

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 29/04/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/dCF621Jem1 — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 29, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 29, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Yesterday, the Russian Federation launched another massive missile attack on civilian objects and residential buildings. Unfortunately, there was a hit. Civilians were killed and injured. While not achieving the desired results on the battlefield, Russian forces cynically continue to use terror tactics, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law. In total, during the past day, Russian forces launched 23 cruise missiles of the Kh-101 and Kh-555 types. Our defenders destroyed 21 cruise missiles, as well as 2 UAVs of operational-tactical level and 2 strike drones. The cities of Uman in Cherkasy, Dnipro, as well as a Ukrayinka town in the Kyiv Oblast. According to preliminary information, more than 20 civilians died, including 4 children. People remain under the rubble; search operations are ongoing. More than 10 apartment buildings and other civil infrastructure were damaged. Russian forces also carried out 36 airstrikes. Using guided aerial bombs, the Russians attacked Chernihiv Oblast, as a result of which 8 civilian houses were bombed in the settlement of Kostobobriv. In addition, Russian forces carried out 65 rounds from MLRS. The threat of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka axes. During the past day, they carried out 48 attacks on the specified areas of the front. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities, our soldiers bravely defend themselves. Volyn and Polissya axes: the operational situation has not undergone significant changes. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the military presence of Russian forces in the border areas of the Russian Federation with Ukraine is maintained. During the past day, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Semenivka, Leonivka, Kostobobriv, Gremyach, and Romashkovo; carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Galaganivka, Leonivka, and Buchka in the Chernihiv Oblast; Romashkove, Vilna Sloboda, Stukalyvka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Obody of the Sumy Oblast, as well as Morokhovets, Lyptsi, Gatyshche, Volohivka, Nesterne, Budarky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Military Updates

A new wave of Russian missiles was launched against Ukrainian cities on Friday, the Ukrainian General Staff reports. “Around 4 o’clock in the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from Tu-95 strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea area.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with air defence systems of other components of the Defence Forces, destroyed 21 out of 23 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, as well as two UAVs of the operational-tactical level. Targets were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of Air Command “Center”, Air Command “East” and Air Command “South“.”

We talk to a soldier of the brigade that took captive mercenary Yevgeny Nuzhin and find out how the Russian POW who told media he wanted to fight for Ukraine ended up in the hands of Wagner — and whether Russian soldiers can indeed defect to Ukraine https://t.co/E4qLomVri5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 April 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7QxP8zS8Ha 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5M65eEUSvn — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 28, 2023

In the early hours of 28 April 2023, Russia launched the first major wave of cruise missile strikes against Ukraine since early March 2023 . Although Ukraine shot down most of the missiles, at least 25 civilians were killed.

. Although Ukraine shot down most of the missiles, at least 25 civilians were killed. The attacks suggest a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes. The wave involved fewer missiles than those over the winter and was unlikely to have been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There is a realistic possibility that Russia was attempting to intercept Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies recently provided to Ukraine.

There is a realistic possibility that Russia was attempting to intercept Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies recently provided to Ukraine. Russia operates an inefficient targeting process and prioritises perceived military necessity over preventing collateral damage, including civilian deaths.

and prioritises perceived military necessity over preventing collateral damage, including civilian deaths. Last week, Russian media reported that the annual Russian International Army Games will not take place in 2023 . Pitched as the ‘War Olympics’, the games have symbolised Russia’s attempt to re-establish the military at the heart of popular culture. The festival-like event is particularly known for the Tank Biathlon.

. Pitched as the ‘War Olympics’, the games have symbolised Russia’s attempt to re-establish the military at the heart of popular culture. The festival-like event is particularly known for the Tank Biathlon. Russia has likely cancelled the games mainly because it is concerned the event would be seen as frivolous in wartime . Russian nationalist commentators, including former intelligence officer Igor Girkin, fiercely criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence (MOD) for going ahead with the 2022 iteration.

. Russian nationalist commentators, including former intelligence officer Igor Girkin, fiercely criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence (MOD) for going ahead with the 2022 iteration. There is also a realistic possibility that due to losses in Ukraine, the Russian MOD is concerned a shortage of tanks, tank crews and other skilled personnel will risk the Russian team’s usual domination of the medals table.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Saturday 29 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 190040 (+580)

Tanks – 3697 (+3)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7184 (+3)

Artillery systems – 2908 (+3)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 543 (+0))

Air defence means – 294 (+0)

Aircraft – 308 (+0)

Helicopters – 294 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5836 (+17)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2471 (+4)

Special equipment – 355 (+2)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 932 (+21)

Prigozhin says Wagner Group may soon cease to exist, as it’s running out of Wagnerites, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Prigozhin in a video made by so-called Russian “war correspondents” (milbloggers) and posted on pro-Russian social media. “Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the private military company Wagner, has stated that the Wagnerites are running out, and the company may soon cease to exist. As of today, we are approaching the point where the Wagner private military company is ending. And in a short time, Wagner will cease to exist.

Told that statements like this would be demoralising for Russians, the Wagner leader answered that he would say it again. Prigozhin claimed that the Wagnerites would “go down in history”. He also alluded, not for the first time, to the lack of ammunition.”

Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine’s Air Force, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force. “Russia will continue to produce [long-range cruise missiles], but not at the same pace. It is clear that these missiles they had, which they used to attack us in the summer and autumn, were manufactured for many years, and now Russia is unlikely to be able to catch up with that number.

Therefore, they will look for various other methods (to attack – ed.). Guided aerial bombs are one such option that they are using to replace missile weapons. Well, they will use old missile designs.”

Invaders in Crimea redeploy military equipment to defence lines, Ukrinform reports. “In Dzhankoi district, not far from the village of Medvedivka, a large site was formed where the military equipment of the Russian occupation army was concentrated. Everyone noticed that this hardware suddenly disappeared from there somewhere. There has been a redeployment to the defensive lines, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov said on the air of FreeDOM. According to him, the invaders try to reinforce the approaches to Crimea as much as possible.

In Henichesk district, the territory of Kherson region which is directly adjacent to the Crimean peninsula, as well as in the north of Crimea, the Russian occupiers have been erecting fortifications. And some equipment units are placed there. This only shows that the Russian occupation administration is preparing for the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Mejlis chairman noted.”

Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing National Resistance Center (NRC). “The leadership of the representative offices of Russian state-owned companies on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula has been tasked with preparing for evacuation. Russian state-owned banks in the peninsula and the Russian proxy “Crimean railway” have received this information.

The NRC believes that this indicates comprehensive preparation measures for occupiers’ evacuation. After all, as the instruction states, not only the top officials but also their families should evacuate.”

Humanitarian

Russian missile strikes kill civilians overnight in central Ukraine At 4 AM, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities from Tu-95 strategic aircraft near Caspian Sea. Uman suffered the most: with 3 apartment buildings damaged, the death toll is nine and risinghttps://t.co/xiDXTTJxnP pic.twitter.com/YEwxLMV8Mk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

Russian missile destroys multi-story residential building in Uman on Friday, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “A Russian missile has hit a residential building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast.”

Death toll in Uman rises to 22 including 3 children, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “As of 18:30, rescue workers have pulled the bodies of three more people out from under the rubble of a residential building in Uman, increasing the number of victims of the Russian attack to 22, including three children. So far there have been 22 fatalities due to the missile strike on the multi-storey residential building.”

Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, reported that two 10-year-old children were among killed. In addition, 18 people have been injured (11 of them have been hospitalised), and 17 people (including three children) have been rescued.”

Ukraine demands that Russia open humanitarian corridors for residents of occupied territories, Ukrinform reports. “Ukraine demands that Russia open humanitarian corridors for the residents of the temporarily occupied territories who wish to leave for Ukraine-controlled territory. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said this during the national news telethon, commenting on the decree issued in the Russian Federation which allows the deportation of persons without Russian citizenship from the Russian Federation from July 2024.

Thousands of Ukrainians want to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine. They want to escape from the hell that Russia has created for them in the temporarily occupied territories. We demand to open humanitarian corridors and stop cynically deceiving the world, telling [what will happen] after 2024… They [invaders] will not be in the temporarily occupied territories in 2024, Vereshchuk said.

At the same time, she emphasized that Russia does not want to start negotiations regarding the opening of humanitarian corridors.”

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of the national power company Ukrenergo. “Usually there is an excess of capacity during the spring and summer, which allows Ukraine to export electricity, but this year, due to the significant damage caused to its power plants, there may be shortages in the summer.

The spring-summer 2023 repair campaign will be one of the most difficult ones. This is because of the large-scale destruction that the power system suffered in winter and because several major power plants remain under occupation, Kudrytskyi said. The capacity of these power plants was not sufficient in winter and is not sufficient now, he added. In Ukraine, all available generating capacities will be activated to keep the grid balanced during repairs.

Kudrytskyi said the shortfall would be compensated for by increasing capacity at the thermal power plants that are available to us. It is also possible that instead of exporting electricity, as is currently done, imports will be boosted to cover consumption.”

European Commission to introduce restrictions on five agricultural products from Ukraine, European Pravda reports, citing RMF FM . The European Commission and Poland have reached an agreement on the import ban of five agricultural products from Ukraine.[…] RMF FM informs the deal will make Ukraine’s neighbours lift a blockade, but it will be replaced by an unprecedented EU ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, sunflower and sunflower oil to individual countries. However, the sources of “European Pravda” claim that the negotiations are ongoing and the list of goods may be different in the end.

The agreement includes a commitment by Poland and other countries to refrain from unilaterally blocking food imports from Ukraine. The bans will be replaced by an unprecedented EU ban on importing wheat, corn, rapeseed, sunflower, and sunflower oil. Transit will be allowed. It is still unclear how long the ban will be in force.

The ban on importing these five products accounts for 90% of all imports from Ukraine. In turn, instead of expanding the list of banned products such as milk, poultry meat or eggs, the European Commission will conduct further investigations. If the European Commission confirms the problem reported by Poland, among others, a safeguard clause will be activated – customs duties.”

Environmental

EU countries to withdraw unilateral restrictions against Ukraine's food exports, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis says The EU Commission agreed with five EU countries regarding Ukraine's agri-food imports, Dombrovskis said.https://t.co/e7V3Q1lLXF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

Landmine explodes near occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – IAEA, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Press office of the International Atomic Energy Agency. “International Atomic Energy Agency experts present at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) were again forced to shelter this week after missile attack warnings, with the sound of continued shelling in the distance as military activity continues in the region. In addition, one landmine exploded near the site.”

Director General Grossi added that the increased military presence and activity in the region again underlines the importance and urgency of agreeing on the protection of the plant. […]

So-called occupation “management” has told the team that the total number of staff with Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] contracts is now slightly above 3,000, with another 1,000 in the process of approval. Roughly 1,000 staff with Energoatom contracts still work at the plant, and others who remain in Enerhodar are occasionally called in to work.”

Russia fixing power line from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to land it controls, IAEA says, Reuters reports. “Russia has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog that equipment spotted at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russia controls, will be used to fix a power transmission line that leads to Russian-held territory, the watchdog said on Friday.

The planned restoration of the downed power line could heighten Ukrainian fears that Russia is preparing to connect Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, to the power grid of territory that it controls.”

Government opens special account for humanitarian demining – Shmyhal, Ukrinform reports, citing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. “Humanitarian demining remains our priority. Up to 30% of Ukraine’s territory is mined by the enemy. We need to accelerate the clearance of land, especially agricultural land, Shmyhal said.

According to him, the demining action plan is already being implemented. The government is opening a special account at the Ministry of Economy, to which everyone will be able to transfer funds in hryvnia and foreign currency to finance humanitarian demining.”

Legal

The European Court of Human Rights says Russia must compensate Georgia for the displacement, killing, and torture and detention of civilians during its 2008 invasionhttps://t.co/cGcjD1u9Ci — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 29, 2023

Putin signs into law decision to deport Ukrainians without Russian passports from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrinform and a decree on Russian Federation’s official internet-portal of legal information. “Putin’s decree stipulates that citizens of Ukraine or holders of passports issued by Russian-controlled puppet “Republics”, Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, must either become Russian citizens or declare that they do not wish to do so. Those who choose the latter will be considered foreigners from 1 July 2024 and may be deported.

A separate clause of the decree concerns the deportation of those who allegedly pose a threat to Russia’s national security. Residents of the temporarily occupied territories advocating for “forcible change of the foundations of the constitutional order” in Russia (and therefore in the territories it has seized), financing “terrorist and extremist activities”, or participating in “unauthorised” actions will be deported and banned from entering the Russian Federation.

On 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Affairs, in relation to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since February 2022 or earlier.

On 27 April 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recognised the deportation and forcible transfers of Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation as genocide.”

UN body deplores ‘grave’ rights abuses by Russia in Ukraine, Reuters reports. “A United Nations committee said on Friday it was deeply concerned about human rights violations by Russian forces and private military companies in Ukraine, including enforced disappearances, torture, rape and extrajudicial executions. In its findings on Russia, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination called on the Russian authorities to investigate allegations of human rights violations committed during the invasion of Ukraine.

The Committee was deeply concerned about the grave human rights violations committed during the ongoing armed conflict by the Russian Federation’s military forces and private military companies …, it said in a statement. […] In its report, the committee listed excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, killings and the forcible transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia among the violations committed. […]

The refusal of the Russian Federation to address these issues did not hinder us from addressing them in our concluding observations, but of course it made our work more difficult, committee member Mehrdad Payandeh told reporters in Geneva.”

US on new missile strike on Ukraine: We will do everything to bring Russia to justice, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department. “Patel commented on the position of official Washington on Friday regarding the latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine. This is another example in a long line of examples of Russia’s brazen disregard of Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian life…

The United States is going to continue to do what it can to support our Ukrainian partners, continue to do what we can to hold the Russian Federation accountable as well.”

Support

On 28 Apr., the leaders of the Czech Republic & Slovakia had to hide in a bomb shelter of a hotel in Kyiv during the air raid alert in Ukraine 🇨🇿President Petr Pavel & 🇸🇰President Zuzana Čaputová visited Ukraine, despite the danger of Russian missile strikes.

📷Český Noviny pic.twitter.com/TgjWbvjJSl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

Czech Republic and Slovakia ready to contribute to Ukraine’s security until it joins NATO, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office. “Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová signed a joint declaration outlining the three countries’ common vision with respect to key foreign policy issues and in support of Ukraine’s full membership of the EU and NATO.

The document, among other things, reiterates the demand for the Russian Federation to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. It also expresses the states’ readiness for close cooperation aimed at further strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, tightening EU sanctions against the Russian Federation, and creating a legal framework for using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zhovkva noted that Slovakia and the Czech Republic have taken the number of joint declarations of this type at NATO member state leader level into double figures. At the beginning of the week, Estonia and Ukraine agreed on joint actions for security guarantees until Ukraine joins NATO.

During his visit to Kyiv, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine and the Czech Republic have prepared six projects on the joint production of weapons and ammunition, training aircraft and tank repair, with all manufacturing possibly taking place on Ukrainian territory.”

Second Patriot already in service, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force, and Yuriy Ihnat, Air Force spokesman. “Yuriy Ihnat, Air Force spokesman, confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that the second division of the Patriot air defence system, provided by international partners, is already performing combat work in one of the areas determined by the military leadership.

On 23 April, Yuriy Ihnat stated that one division of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system has already been deployed to Ukraine, while the rest are on their way. The Patriot air defence division consists of a command post, a radar, and launchers (there can be up to eight launchers), each of which has four launch containers with missiles of different types (anti-ballistic and anti-aerodynamic targets (aircraft and helicopters)).”

Ukraine to receive Pakistan-made Anza Mark-II MANPADS – media, Ukrinform reports, citing mil.in.ua with reference to The Economic Times. “Pakistan is preparing to provide Ukraine with Anza Mark-II man-portable air-defence systems of its own production. According to the report, Pakistan’s air defence equipment will be delivered through Poland. […] Poland’s PHU Lechmar LLC will act as an intermediary buyer, while Canada-based Tradent Global Solutions will act as an intermediary consultant. […]

For reference: the Anza is a series of shoulder-fired, man-portable surface-to-air missiles produced by Pakistan. The Anza is used for short-range air defence. The Anza MK-1, Anza MK-2, and Anza MK-3 missile have a fire range of 4, 5, and 6 km, respectively.”

Denmark’s Caesar self-propelled howitzers arrive in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing European Pravda. “Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has announced the arrival of French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems provided by Denmark in Ukraine. […] Denmark had intended to use these systems for its army, but wisely and nobly decided to transfer them to the Ukrainian Army due to the significant threat that Russian aggression against Ukraine poses to Europe as a whole, Reznikov wrote.”

Germany planning to produce 250,000 artillery shells for Ukraine – media, Ukrinform reports, citing Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “Germany is planning to produce 250,000 155mm artillery shells for the Ukrainian army, which is a quarter of the total amount of ammunition the European Union intends to provide to Ukraine. […]

It is noted that the Dusseldorf-based arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will be involved in the production of ammunition. An anonymous representative of Rheinmetall told the publication that the company could currently produce 450,000 artillery shells per year, 350,000 of them at factories in Europe. According to him, in the future, Rheinmetall intends to increase the production of artillery ammunition to about 600,000 shells per year.”

Ukraine accumulating ammunition, Ukrinform reports. “Defence Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov notes that Ukraine is gradually accumulating ammunition, and the EU program for a million shells is designed for a longer term.

We are accumulating ammunition. Some of it is under contracts signed with foreign partners, some is under contracts with our local producers. The ongoing discussion in the EU concerns the issue of uninterrupted supply of spare parts (with the possibility of their renewal and maintenance) and ammunition to the Armed Forces until the end of the war. In other words, it is about launching the production of ammunition in European countries for European money to supply Ukraine. Therefore, the figure of one million 155mm shells is for the long term. It does not mean that it will be there tomorrow, Reznikov explained.”

Ukrainian Troops Began Training on Leopard 1, 80 Tanks to Be Delivered from Midsummer – German Minister, European Pravda reports. “Ukrainian tank crews have started training on the older model of the Leopard tank, Leopard 1, and 80 of these tanks will be gradually sent to Ukraine in the summer of 2023.”

On lethal aid to Ukraine, South Korean leader says Seoul considering its options, Reuters reports. “South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Friday it was necessary to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine does not succeed and that Seoul was considering its options when it came to lethal aid to Kyiv. […]

Yoon told Reuters in an interview last week before leaving for the United States that Seoul might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, signaling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time.”

First six Ukraine-bound Spanish Leopard 2 tanks arrive in Poland, Ukrinform reports, citing THE OBJECTIVE. “The first six out of ten Spanish main battle tanks Leopard 2, vowed by the country’s government to Ukraine, have arrived on the territory of Poland.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed that six Leopard 2A4 tanks, handed over by Spain, are already in Poland and being shipped to Ukraine,” the statement reads. It is noted that it will take about two months to prepare for the transfer of four other Leopard 2 tanks.”

GOP reps push Pentagon to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, The Hill reports. “Two GOP congressmen pushed the Pentagon on Wednesday to send controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine, weeks after Kyiv reportedly requested the munitions. The artillery shells are banned by most countries as inhumane, as the shells fragment into smaller munitions in the air causing drastically more damage than a traditional munition. […]

The administration (is) not giving Ukraine the weapons it needs to win. Chief among them is cluster munitions, Rogers said. The US military has over 3 million cluster munitions that can be fired by 155mm Howitzers in Ukraine’s possession. We are going to spend millions of dollars destroying them if we don’t use them and Russia is using them right now against the Ukrainians. […]

Cluster munitions were banned by international treaty in 2010, but the US did not sign on. Concerns over the munitions stem from their increased risk for civilian casualties and higher odds of “duds” leaving live munitions in the ground after a conflict ends.”

US provides Ukraine with another grant, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reports Ukraine received a grant worth $1,25 billion from the US today. These funds will be used to pay salaries to emergency & healthcare workers and make social payments.https://t.co/QBUT3pOsd1 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Urges Partners to Speed Up Training of Pilots on F-16, European Pravda reports. “The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, is asking Ukraine’s friends to expedite the decision to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. On April 28, at the invitation of Minister Kuleba, the Foreign Ministers of Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the Deputy Secretary of State of Finland are visiting Odesa together.

The minister reminded his colleagues of the briefing by Vice Admiral Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, where he spoke about the importance of F-16 and Western aircraft in general to ensure the safety of the airspace over the Black Sea.

I turned to my colleagues as friends of Ukraine, as countries that operate modern Western combat aircraft, including F-16s. I appealed to them to make every effort to expedite the decision to start training Ukrainian pilots, primarily on F-16s, which will eventually lead to a decision to provide such aircraft to Ukraine, he said at a press conference in Odesa. We must take Russia out of the sky, the minister stressed.

According to him, Ukraine needs not only air defence systems which its friends have already shared with it but also combat aircraft. We need combat aircraft to cover our combat brigades, which will go on the counteroffensive. We need combat aircraft to protect the Black Sea and our coastal territories, Kuleba said.”

Denmark gives EUR1B for Ukraine recovery, Ukrinform reports. “The Danish government has launched a new support program for Ukraine for 2023. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, during a briefing in Odesa. The program’s main goal is the reconstruction of Ukraine. A special place in the project will be dedicated to Mykolaiv’s recovery, said Rasmussen.”

US approves another US$1.25 billion grant to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. “Ukraine’s State Budget received a US$1.25 billion grant from the United States of America on Friday, 28 April. The funding was provided through the World Bank’s Trust Fund as part of the fourth additional round of financing for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) in Ukraine. The funds will be used to cover pension payments, payments to internally displaced persons, healthcare workers’ wages, and State Emergency Service workers’ wages.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received around US$16.7 billion in grants from the United States. The partnership with the United States and the World Bank team during the war allows the Government of Ukraine to finance priority social expenditures in full. At the same time, the assistance in the form of grants does not increase the debt burden and contributes to the stabilisation of the financial system, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.”

The US gives Ukraine equipment needed to deal with nuclear attacks, the New York Times says The US provides Ukraine with radiation sensors, trains personnel & monitors data to prepare for possible Russian nuclear attacks on Ukraine.https://t.co/1N70B6cX6u — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

New Developments