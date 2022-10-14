Russia struck at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast

On October 13, Russia carried out targeted strikes on Kharkiv and the oblast, there is damage to critical infrastructure and blackouts.

According to the Kharkiv Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov, there were rocket attacks in Kholodnohirsk district. There is damage to critical infrastructure in the region, temporary blackouts are possible. Power engineers are already working to restore electricity. There were no casualties.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that there are at least two air strikes in Kharkiv. In some areas of the city there are problems with electricity supply.