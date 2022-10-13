Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with kamikaze drones

At 5:12, Vadym Tokar, Head of the Makariv settlement council in Kyiv Oblast, reported an impact in the territory of his hromada (community). At 5:28 he wrote about one more hit, noting that no one was injured.

At 5:35 on 13 October, Kyiv Oblast Administration Head Oleksii Kuleba confirmed that one of the oblast’s communities was attacked by presumably kamikaze drones.

Since August, Russia has been massively using Iranian-made loitering munitions Shahed-136 to attack Ukrainian cities far behind the front lines.