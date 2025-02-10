Kyiv university professor suspended after dozens of victims accussed him of sexual harassment

The Kyiv police have launched a criminal investigation into alleged unlawful actions committed by a professor at the Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema, and Television following multiple reports from women who have accused him of harassment.

The scandal began when a former student of the university, posted an anonymous video on YouTube accusing Andrii Bilous, 48, a professor and artistic director of the Kyiv National Academic Molodyi Theatre in Kyiv, of sexual harassment. Shortly after, other students and actors from the university came forward with similar stories.

The anonymous student turned out to be Sofia Sapozhnik, who was born in Kyiv and who is now living in Los Angeles, according to 1+1 channel.

The victim explained that she met Bilous in 2020 when she enrolled in the theatre university. Initially, their communication was formal, but later, the professor began sending personal and “inappropriate” messages, including asking about her relationships with boys or girls. He sent her intimate photos of other students and encouraged her to do the same, justifying it by saying, “everyone else has done it.” Additionally, he insisted on discussing her sexual fantasies, asked for intimate photos, and sent his own without her consent.

Ukrainian authorities became aware of the alleged misconduct through social media. The Shevchenkivsky district police department also received complaints from former students and the university administration.

A case has been opened under Article 153 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, which addresses sexual violence. Investigations are ongoing, with the police interviewing students and university employees.

The university has initiated an internal review and suspended Bilous from his teaching duties. He has also been removed from his role as artistic director of the Molodyi Theatre.

Hanna Starostenko, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced the decision, emphasizing that the goal was to ensure an objective review of the situation, preserve the theatre’s stability, and facilitate open dialogue between all parties.

“Any form of harassment, discrimination, or degrading behavior in cultural institutions is unacceptable. Culture should not only be a space for creativity but also a means of rehabilitation and healing, fostering inspiration, support, and unity. It must never inflict psychological or physical harm,” said Starostenko.

On 10 February, protesters gathered outside the Molodii Theatre in Kyiv to voice their solidarity with 46 employees who have called for the suspension of Bilous from his position of artisic director, Suspline reports.

Actors from the Molodyi Theatre, including Oleksandr Romashko and Aliona Yakymenko, also joined the protest.

Romashko, who has worked at the theatre since 2013, said that the situation had been building up since Bilous took over as the theatre’s director and artistic leader.

“Throughout these years, he harassed actresses and students, and some claim that it started much earlier. This is a complicated situation at our theatre, but also a beautiful one, because we’ve stopped staying silent, stopped being afraid, and we no longer want to tolerate this,” he said.

He explained that actors previously refrained from speaking out because they feared being fired if they raised “conflictual or uncomfortable issues.” However, when the first victim shared her story, they realized they could no longer stay quiet or hide the truth.

“This is a disease of our society, and it must be healed,” he added.

Yakymenko shared that she, along with her colleagues, attended the protest to stand with those supporting the actors of Molodyi Theatre. She also recounted how Bilous had shown “interest” in her since she studied in the Kyiv National University of Theatre, Cinema, and Television.

“When I first came to the theatre, I had a boyfriend, and I thought everything would be fine because I had his support. At first, everything was indeed fine, but then, with the onset of the full-scale invasion, he stopped even paying attention to my boyfriend. So, it became difficult to walk around the theatre, constantly coming up with excuses to avoid running into him,” she added.

Meanwhile, a flashmob, #немовчи or “don’t be silent” has emerged in social media response to allegations of sexual harassment in the Ukrainian theater industry. Under this hashtag, former students, actors, and actresses are sharing their experiences of harassment, bullying, and violence in creative universities and theaters.

