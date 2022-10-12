Top priority will be more air defence for Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

The top priority will be more air defence for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said today ahead of the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers in Brussels.

“Russia is mobilising tens of thousands of new troops.

They are trying to illegally annex new Ukrainian lands and we have seen the indiscriminate strikes against Ukrainian cities. And then of course, we also have heard the veiled nuclear threats coming from Moscow. All of this makes this the most serious escalation since February.

Today we will meet with the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Minister Reznikov, and the message from the NATO Allies will be that we are steadfast in our support to Ukraine, that we are prepared for the long haul and that we will support them for as long as it takes,” he said.