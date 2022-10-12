Russian shelling kills seven in Avdiyivka street market

At least 7 people were killed and 8 wounded by the Russian shelling of Avdiyivka street market in Donetsk Oblast today in the morning.

“There is no military logic in such shelling – only a desire to kill as many of our people as possible and intimidate others,” governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

