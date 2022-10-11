Ukraine receives the first IRIS-T air defense system from Germany

On October 11, Germany supplied the first of the four IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine the day after Russian forces launched a massive strike on Ukraine. On October 10, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that the other three systems would be delivered to Ukraine in 2023.

IRIS-T SLM (Infra Red Imaging System Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled Surface Launched Medium Range) air defense system is designed to protect civilians by repelling air attacks by the Russian army. It is considered to be one of the most advanced air defense systems able to intercept fast-moving and miniature targets, such as air-to-air/surface-to-air missiles and air-to-surface/surface-to-surface missiles and rockets, UAV/drones, and cruise missiles; to improve the probability of a direct hit, the missile is equipped with an active radar proximity sensor.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 19 people died and another 105 were injured as a result of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine on October 10.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attack