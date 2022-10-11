Russian invaders killed 14 people with missiles, 97 people injured – Interior Ministry

Latest news Ukraine

As a result of the massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine on October 10, law enforcement agencies confirmed the death of 14 people, another 97 people were injured, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said during a national telethon.
“In fact, this is the second time after February 24 this year that there was such a large-scale shelling, and in terms of critical energy infrastructure, this is probably the largest shelling in modern history,” Monastyrskyi said.

Monastyrskyi added that 30 fires were extinguished in Ukraine after the missile attacks on October 10. Currently, more than 1300 settlements remain without electricity.

 

