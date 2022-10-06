Air defense becomes more urgent for Ukraine missile attacks expected to intensify – Politico

Rasmussen is on a mission from Kyiv, where he worked with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top adviser, Andriy Yermak, to develop the Kyiv Security Compact. “We need to deliver all assets that Ukrainians need to protect themselves against those missile attacks from Russia,” he added.

No new air defense capabilities were included in the Biden administration’s $625 million military aid package announced Tuesday, which instead focused on precision artillery and rocket systems and ammunition. Those weapons and munitions will be critical over the next several weeks as Ukrainian forces continue their counter-offensives.