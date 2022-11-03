Poland partners with the US to build its first nuclear power plant by 2033

Latest news Ukraine

On November 2, 2022, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution on the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants in Poland. It states that the first nuclear power plant in Poland will be built on the basis of the American technology of AP1000 reactors.

We operate according to the schedule. Construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant will start in 2026, and in 2033 the first block of a nuclear power plant will be commissioned,” the Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said.

The Polish-American intergovernmental agreement on the development of the Polish nuclear energy program was adopted in October 2020. The work towards the construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant accelerated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags