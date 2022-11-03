Poland partners with the US to build its first nuclear power plant by 2033

On November 2, 2022, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution on the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants in Poland. It states that the first nuclear power plant in Poland will be built on the basis of the American technology of AP1000 reactors.

“We operate according to the schedule. Construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant will start in 2026, and in 2033 the first block of a nuclear power plant will be commissioned,” the Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said.

The Polish-American intergovernmental agreement on the development of the Polish nuclear energy program was adopted in October 2020. The work towards the construction of the first Polish nuclear power plant accelerated after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

