“Ukrainian men found dead in a cellar with severed fingers,” say UN investigators as they document Russia’s war crimes – NYT

The U.N.-appointed commission has documented evidence of Russia’s war crimes – executions, torture, and the rape of children, The New York Times reported.

Most of the documented cases of torture involved Ukrainian prisoners, Christian Salazar Volkmann, director of United Nations field operations, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva on October 4. In two cases, he said, members of the Ukrainian military were tortured to death.

The U.N. investigation also documented the deaths of three Ukrainian men who were found dead in a cellar in the Kyiv Oblast with their hands and legs tied, and with knife wounds and severed fingers.

Volkmann added that the U.N. human rights office had documented the forced disappearance and arbitrary detention of 407 people in Russian-controlled territory between February and July, including 47 women and one boy, 18 of these people were later found dead.

