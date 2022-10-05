Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast using Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Latest news Ukraine

Last night at about 2:00, residents of Kyiv Oblast reported an attack of “kamikaze drones.” The typical “moped engine” sounds of Iranian-made Shahed series drones and explosions were heard in the city of Bila Tserkva followed by fires. First, there were reports of three explosions, later some locals states that they heard six of them in total.

Here is footage from Bila Tserkva with sounds of one of the Shahed drones followed by an explosion:

“According to preliminary data, the city [of Bila Tserkva] was attacked by kamikaze drones. Because of this, there are fires at infrastructure facilities. There is one injured,” Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Head Oleksii Kuleba reported about 3 a.m.

This may be the first Russian attack on Ukraine’s north that involved the Shahed-136 or Shahed-131 drones launched from the Belarusian territory.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags