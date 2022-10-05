Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast using Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Last night at about 2:00, residents of Kyiv Oblast reported an attack of “kamikaze drones.” The typical “moped engine” sounds of Iranian-made Shahed series drones and explosions were heard in the city of Bila Tserkva followed by fires. First, there were reports of three explosions, later some locals states that they heard six of them in total.

Here is footage from Bila Tserkva with sounds of one of the Shahed drones followed by an explosion: Мразі продовжують атакувати м. Біла Церква шахідами.

Геноцид Української Нації.#stoprussia

Telegram – https://t.co/GLExONeBFU pic.twitter.com/zDiHF91pf3 — Анатолій Штефан (Штірліц) (@Shtirlitz53) October 5, 2022

“According to preliminary data, the city [of Bila Tserkva] was attacked by kamikaze drones. Because of this, there are fires at infrastructure facilities. There is one injured,” Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Head Oleksii Kuleba reported about 3 a.m.

This may be the first Russian attack on Ukraine’s north that involved the Shahed-136 or Shahed-131 drones launched from the Belarusian territory.